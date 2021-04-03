No. 1 Barty repeats as Miami champ when Andreescu retires

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVEN WINE
·2 min read
  • Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning her match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the finals at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    1/4

    Miami Open Tennis

    Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning her match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the finals at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Bianca Andreescu of Canada, left, and Ashleigh Barty of Australia, right pose with their trophies after the finals at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    2/4

    Miami Open Tennis

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada, left, and Ashleigh Barty of Australia, right pose with their trophies after the finals at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning her match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the finals at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    3/4

    Miami Open Tennis

    Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning her match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the finals at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Bianca Andreescu of Canada gets tangled up in confetti as she holds her runner-up trophy after her finals match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    4/4

    Miami Open Tennis

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada gets tangled up in confetti as she holds her runner-up trophy after her finals match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning her match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the finals at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bianca Andreescu of Canada, left, and Ashleigh Barty of Australia, right pose with their trophies after the finals at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning her match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the finals at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bianca Andreescu of Canada gets tangled up in confetti as she holds her runner-up trophy after her finals match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI (AP) — No. 1-ranked Ash Barty won her second successive Miami Open championship Saturday by beating No. 8-seeded Bianca Andreescu, who was injured when she fell and retired trailing in the second set.

Andreescu, crying and shaking her head, conceded while behind 6-3, 4-0.

She stumbled and went sprawling two games earlier when she turned her foot awkwardly while hitting a forehand. During the ensuing changeover, a trainer taped her foot, but she played only five more points before retiring.

“Definitely not the way I wanted to end the tournament,” Andreescu said, “but I'm super grateful nonetheless. I got to the final of one of my first tournaments in a while now, and I could not be more happy.”

The match was the first between Barty and Andreescu, and a potential friendly rivalry looms.

“I hope you recover well and this doesn’t hinder your season too much,” Barty told Andreescu during the trophy ceremony. “I'm sure we’ll have many more good and hopefully healthy matches in the future.”

A 20-year-old Canadian, Andreescu has been plagued by injuries in her short career, and the tournament was her first in the United States since she won the 2019 U.S. Open. The coronavirus pandemic also curtailed her schedule.

Barty, a 24-year-old from Australia, dominated from the start of the final with her strong serve and all-court game, and Andreescu looked weary after playing three sets in each of her previous four matches — all at night.

Barty was also the 2019 Miami champion. The tournament was canceled last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five other women have won consecutive Miami titles: Stefanie Graf, Monica Seles, Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner will try to become the youngest men’s champion in tournament history when he plays No. 26-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Each is seeking the biggest title of his career.

Barty, playing outside of Australia for the first time since February 2020, was one point from defeat in her opening match against Kristina Kucova. She gained momentum from there and will keep her No. 1 ranking next week.

“It’s a great start for us,” Barty said. “I'm looking forward to what will hopefully be a big season for us, and hopefully we can play some really good tennis.”

Because the pandemic reduced tournament revenue and severely limited attendance, the champion received $300,110, compared with the $1.35 million Barty won in 2019. Only 750 fans were allowed on the grounds per session.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Recommended Stories

  • Defending champ Barty to play Andreescu in Miami Open final

    In her first match at this year's Miami Open, Ash Barty was one point from elimination. The top-ranked Barty returned to the final by beating No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday. Barty has gained momentum after starting the tournament by saving a match point against qualifier Kristina Kucova.

  • Barty retains Miami Open crown as injured Andreescu limps out

    World number one Ashleigh Barty retained her Miami Open title Saturday as Bianca Andreescu's injury curse struck again.

  • Hamish Watson named Six Nations player of tournament and backed for Lions tour

    Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill says the Scotland flanker is a big contender to make the British and Irish Lions squad for South Africa this summer.

  • Barty and Andreescu set up first career meeting in Miami final

    World number one Ash Barty and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu completed contrasting semi-final victories in the Miami Open, setting up a mouth-watering first career meeting between the Grand Slam winners in Saturday's final. Australian Barty spent the last year at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Miami is her first tournament abroad since February 2020. Andreescu also returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at the Australian Open in February, but after playing a follow-up event in Melbourne she had to withdraw from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • No. 1 Ash Barty looks to defend Miami Open title against Bianca Andreescu

    World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 9 Bianca Andreescu have been longing for the opportunity to play each other in a first-career meeting for quite awhile.

  • Sinner advances to face Hurkacz in Miami final

    Italian teen Jannik Sinner rallied past Spanish seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the Miami Open on Friday to book a meeting with Hubert Hurkacz in the biggest final of his young career.

  • Jannik Sinner reaches Miami Open final

    Jannik Sinner became the fourth teenager to reach the Miami men's final. The others: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.

  • Residents organize an effort to clean one of Nigeria's longest beaches

    Dozens of volunteers have been working in the blistering heat to try to clear hundreds of tons of trash, including a lot of plastic waste, from the Lighthouse Beach in Lagos, Nigeria.

  • Did This Jilted Bride Take Her Ex-Fiancé Back?

    Sasha was the jilted bride who, in the Dr. Phil season 17 episode, ”My Fiancé Never Showed Up to Our Wedding, But I Still Love Him," said she was considering taking her ex back, even though he abandoned her on their wedding day. Sasha’s friends and family said they wanted her to forget about her former fiancé and move on, but she said that after ten years together - she was conflicted. “You must get into another significant relationship before you ever consider getting back into a relationship with this individual,” Dr. Phil said to Sasha in 2018. Did she take his advice? See what Sasha says she decided to do and how she’s doing now in the video above, then check your local listing to find out where you can see Friday’s episode, “Dr. Phil’s 3,000th Show -- With Bonus Footage!” WATCH: Teen Who Asked For Dr. Phil’s Help With ‘Overprotective’ Parents Gives Update 15 Years Later TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Ask Dr. Phil!

  • Hurkacz advances as Tsitsipas upset at Miami Open

    Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was sent crashing out of the quarter-finals by Polish 26th seed Hubert Hurkacz as the upsets continued at the Miami Open on Thursday.

  • Warriors, without Stephen Curry, bid to upend Raptors

    The Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the absence of star guard Stephen Curry on Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa, Fla. Curry recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Thursday in his second game back since returning from a bruised tailbone. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player shot 9-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range in the 116-109 setback to the Heat.

  • Opinion: After Arizona upsets Connecticut, overlook women's basketball up-and-comers at your own peril

    Connecticut learned the hard way that the days of overlooking an upstart program like Arizona are long gone.

  • DMX Hospitalized and in Critical Condition After Suffering Overdose

    DMX (born Earl Simmons) has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after suffering from an overdose, TMZ reports. Sources close to the rapper told the outlet that the overdose occurred at his home at around 11pm Friday night, and it triggered a heart attack. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York,…

  • Rapper DMX reported in grave condition in New York hospital

    Popular rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known to his fans by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, was reported in grave condition Saturday in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack triggered by an apparent drug overdose, according to the celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard. The publications reported that Simmons, 50, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to a White Plains, New York, hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11 p.m. Friday.

  • How NCAA units turn the Pac-12's March Madness wins into big paydays

    With UCLA in the Final Four, the Pac-12 is having its most profitable March Madness run. Here's a look at the system that turns wins into money in the bank.

  • France sees biggest jump in COVID-19 intensive care patients in months

    France reported on Friday that 5,254 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, an increase of 145 people in one day and the highest daily increase in five months. The risk of emergency wards being unable to cope was one of the main reasons for President Emmanuel Macron to order a third nationwide lockdown this week, after unsuccessfully trying for months to contain the epidemic with a curfew and regional lockdowns. From next week, France starts a third lockdown, with schools and non-essential businesses closed nationwide for four weeks.

  • What to Know About Dyeing Gray Hair Another Color

    Want to dye your gray hair?.First you need to know why hair turns gray.As we age, our hair begins to lose pigmentand becomes more resilient but also coarser.As a result, it's wiry and can beresistant to fully absorbing hair dye.A consultation prior to the dye job willdetermine your best course of action.It may seem logical to dye yourhair back to its original color,but that can look out of place.As your hair loses pigment, so doesyour skin, so your original color mightnot match your skin tone anymore.Finally, remember that dye-treatedhair requires lots of moistureto maintain its vibrancy

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • Mark Emmert on women's tournament failings: 'We can't let down these amazing athletes ever again'

    "The thing I’m most regretful for is we didn’t catch it up front.”

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.