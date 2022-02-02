No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball video highlights, final score

The Alabama men's basketball team faced Auburn in a Southeastern Conference contest on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Auburn defeated Alabama 100-81.

Auburn, tied for No. 1 in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, improved to 21-1 overall and 9-0 in the SEC. Alabama went to 14-8 overall and 4-5 in the SEC.

Auburn's Wendell Green Jr. 3-pointer

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 13:33 left in the second half. Green's basket put Auburn up 62-55 vs. Alabama.

Auburn's Jabari Smith 3-pointer

Auburn forward Jabari Smith hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 3:24 left in the first half. Smith's basket put Auburn up 44-26 vs. Alabama.

Auburn's Wendell Green Jr. driving basket

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. drove for a basket and was fouled with 4:23 left in the first half. Green made the ensuing free throw, and his three-point play put Auburn up 36-26 vs. Alabama.

Auburn's Walker Kessler dunk, Wendell Green Jr. assist

Auburn center Walker Kessler set a screen above the top of the key for Wendell Green Jr. Kessler then dove to the basket, and Green found him for a dunk with 10:22 left in the first half. Kessler's dunk put Auburn up 21-16 vs. Alabama.

Auburn's Devan Cambridge dunk

Auburn forward Devan Cambridge dunked on an assist from Wendell Green Jr. with 14:04 left in the first half. Cambridge's dunk cut the Alabama lead to 10-8.

Nate Oats is the Alabama men's basketball head coach. Bruce Pearl is the Auburn men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: No. 1 Auburn vs. Alabama basketball video highlights, final score