No. 1 Auburn escapes last-place Georgia with dramatic last-second victory

Georgia nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball season, but No. 1 Auburn was able to escape Athens with a dramatic 74-72 victory.

Georgia twice failed to build on its lead at the free throw line in the final minutes, allowing the Tigers to tie the score and eventually win the game in the final seconds. First, K.D. Johnson tied the score at 72-72 with 39 seconds to go and then Wendell Green Jr. hit the game-winning lay-up with five seconds to play.

Green drove the distance of the court and drew contact inside the lane. It could have been called for either a block or a charge, but the whistles were silent. At that moment, Green calmly layed it in for the winning bucket.

Wendell Green Jr. went coast-to-coast for the go-ahead bucket to win the game for No. 1 Auburn 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eT7ULkFzjQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 5, 2022

Auburn, which has now won 19 consecutive games, led by double digits at halftime but quickly found itself in a dogfight with Georgia, the SEC’s last-place team. Georgia clawed its way back early in the second half and took its first lead of the game with 8:20 to play.

From there, the teams went back and forth over the final eight minutes, but Georgia could never extend its lead beyond two points. An Aaron Cook layup made UGA’s lead 72-70 with 56 seconds remaining, but he could not complete the three-point play with a free throw.

Georgia wouldn't score again as Auburn scored the game’s last four points in the final minute of regulation to avoid the upset.

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) waves to the crowd as he leaves the court following their win over Georgia in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

That sequence of events sort of tells the story for Georgia’s season. The Bulldogs are now 6-17 overall and 1-9 in SEC play. Four of those conference losses have come by a single-digit margin, as did three of their non-conference defeats.

Auburn, meanwhile, is the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history. The Tigers haven’t lost since Nov. 24 when they fell in double-overtime to UConn. Since then, Auburn has rattled off 19 in a row, including all 10 of its SEC games.

That winning streak has come close to ending several times in recent weeks. Auburn’s last four conference road games have been decided by a total of 16 points.