No. 1 athlete for 2025 class, Michael Terry III, gets USC offer

USC football is the latest program to extend an offer to standout wide receiver Michael Terry III.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Terry is rated the No. 25 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 19 prospect in the 247Sports rankings and the No. 1 athlete in the class, per 247Sports.

Terry is from Alamo Heights in Texas. He had 995 rushing yards and 20 TDs with 564 yards receiving and 10 TDs as a receiver this past fall. He projects as a wide receiver at the next level for the Trojans.

Terry has 20 offers from schools. The list includes Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon, Nebraska, UTSA, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma.

USC currently has the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation for 2025. The class now has five commitments, headlined by five-star QB Julian Lewis, plus elite defensive linemen Justus Terry and Gus Cordova. USC has generated a lot of momentum in defensive line recruiting. The Trojans can still use offensive skill players, to be sure. This is one candidate who could really help them.

