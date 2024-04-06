No. 1 Arkansas takes Game 2, series, from Ole Miss on Saturday

The flirtation between Arkansas and Ole Miss only extended to basketball this weekend. On the baseball field, the Diamond Hogs wanted no part of it.

Top-ranked Arkansas clinched the series win Friday night with an 8-3 victory over the Rebels. The win came after a 5-2 triumph the night before an ensured another weekend in which Arkansas would not drop a series.

Things began quickly for the Diamond Hogs offense after Andrew Fischer gave Ole Miss a lead in the top of the first on a solo home run. Arkansas responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to provide more than enough runs for the win.

Kendall Diggs walked with the bases loaded, Jared Sprague-Lott followed with a two-run single and Ryder Helfrick’s RBI groundout provided the fourth run.

Ole Miss did manage to chase Arkansas starter Mason Molina before he reached five innings. Molina allowed three runs on three hits and three walks and coach Dave Van Horn inserted Koty Frank. Frank, who would pick up the win, was the recipient of two more Arkansas runs in the bottom of the sixht as Wehiwa Aloy popped a two-run home run.

Arkansas will go for the sweep on Saturday at 2 p.m. from Baum-Walker Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire