No. 1 Arkansas finishes seventh at NCAA Outdoors

The Arkansas men’s track and field team was hoping for something more in Oregon.

But three days of events concluded at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with the top-ranked team in the country in seventh place. Florida won the national championship with 41 points.

What’s more, is Arkansas was fifth in the SEC, even, just a few short weeks after winning the SEC Championship.

Auburn finished in second, one point behind Florida. USC was third with 33 points, Alabama was fourth with 32 points and Texas A&M finished fifth with 31 points. Georgia (25 points) also finished in the top 10.

The good news for the Razorbacks is that the finish was good enough, combined with the fall’s fourth-place cross country finish and the winter’s second-place Indoors finish to make Arkansas the USTFCCCA Program of the Year. Or, the best track-and-field/cross country team in the country.

