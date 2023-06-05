No. 1 Arizona 2024 cornerback includes Vols in top eight schools

Four-star cornerback Santana Wilson announced his top eight teams on Sunday.

Wilson’s top eight schools are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas, Arizona State and Washington.

The 6-foot, 173-pound cornerback is from Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Wilson is the No. 252 overall prospect and No. 26 cornerback in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 3 player in Arizona, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

He finished his junior season with 49 total tackles, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Wilson earned first-team 5A Northeast Valley All-Region honors.

Wilson discussed his interest in Tennessee with Vols Wire after receiving an offer from Josh Heupel.

