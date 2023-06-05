No. 1 Arizona 2024 cornerback includes Vols in top eight schools
Four-star cornerback Santana Wilson announced his top eight teams on Sunday.
Wilson’s top eight schools are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas, Arizona State and Washington.
The 6-foot, 173-pound cornerback is from Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Wilson is the No. 252 overall prospect and No. 26 cornerback in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 3 player in Arizona, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.
He finished his junior season with 49 total tackles, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Wilson earned first-team 5A Northeast Valley All-Region honors.
Wilson discussed his interest in Tennessee with Vols Wire after receiving an offer from Josh Heupel.
An offer for Vols fans
For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.
Where’s home 🏠? pic.twitter.com/37Di6Pi51T
— Adrian Santana Wilson 4⭐️✞ (@_SantanaW24) June 4, 2023
More Recruiting!
No. 1 athlete in Mississippi includes Vols in top eight schools
No. 1 2024 in-state athlete announces commitment date
Tennessee makes top five for No. 1 player in Mississippi
No. 1 2025 prospect set to visit Tennessee
Updated 2024 SEC football recruiting rankings entering June