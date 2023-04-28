No. 1 Alabama prospect includes Vols in top-eight schools

5-star edge rusher Jordan Ross announced his top-eight schools on Wednesday.

Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, LSU, USC, Georgia, Florida and Oregon are Ross’ top-eight schools.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound edge rusher is from Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Ross is the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 player in Alabama, according to 247Sports.

Ross earned first-team All-State, All-Region and All-Metro honors as a junior in 2022. He finished the season with 16 tackles for a loss and two defensive touchdowns.

The 2024 prospect is scheduled to take an official visit to Tennessee on June 22.

More Recruiting!

No. 1 cornerback in Arizona discusses Vols' offer, upcoming visit No. 1 Indiana athlete includes Tennessee football in top-10 schools 2024 wide receiver Braylon Burnside recaps Tennessee visit Vols a finalist for No. 1 North Carolina edge rusher, sets commitment date Nation's No. 3 tight end includes Tennessee as top-five school, sets commitment date

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire