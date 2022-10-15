No. 1 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The annual Third-Saturday-in-October meeting between Alabama and Tennessee takes place in Knoxville as the resurgent Volunteers try to knock off their rivals.

The teams will meet for the 105th time and Alabama has won 15 in a row over Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) are coming off a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M without Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who sat out with a shoulder injury. Young's status for Saturday is still unknown, and if he can't go the reins will again be turned over to freshman backup Jalen Milroe.

Last week Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) went on the road and handled LSU 40-13 and is 5-0 for the first time since 2016. The Volunteers, who come into the game with the SEC's top offense, are led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who is completing 70 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. tackles Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker during their 2021 game.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's Alabama at Tennessee game

What time does Alabama at Tennessee start?

Alabama and Tennessee will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

What TV channel is Alabama at Tennessee on?

The game will be shown on CBS with Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (analyst) with Jenny Dell (sideline) reporting.

How can I watch Alabama at Tennessee online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live on CBSSports.com or FuboTV.

What are the odds for Alabama at Tennessee?

Alabama is a 7.5-point favorite and with the over/under is 64.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

