No. 1 Alabama at No. 22 Texas: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

Alabama football won't have the "Million Dollar Band" behind it, but the Crimson Tide are still heavy favorites in Saturday's nonconference showdown with Texas.

But the No. 22 Texas Longhorns (1-0) aren't worried about the odds heading into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama (1-0), ranked No. 1 in the nation in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

"I feel like the mindset going into the game is to play with a chip on your shoulder regardless if you're the favorite or if you’re the underdog," Texas running back Roschon Johnson said earlier this week.

Although Alabama and Texas last played each other in 2010, there's some familiarity between the two squads. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020 before leaving for the Longhorns. Will that matter?

Nick Saban doesn't think so. "Just because somebody knows you when you play doesn’t mean they’re going to beat you," the Alabama coach said.

Both teams are coming off 50-point performances in Week 1. Alabama defeated Utah State 55-0 last week, while Texas beat Louisiana-Monroe 52-10.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama at Texas:

What time does Alabama at Texas start?

Alabama and Texas kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

What TV channel is Alabama at Texas on?

The game will be aired nationally on FOX with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline) on the call.

FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and ESPN's "College GameDay" will host live pregame shows ahead of the matchup.

How can I watch Alabama at Texas online via live stream?

Fans can stream the game on the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com or on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Alabama at Texas?

Alabama is a 20½-point favorite with the over/under at 65.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

