No. 1 Alabama defensive lineman includes Vols in top-10

Four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman announced his top-10 schools on Sunday.

Tennessee, Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Clemson, Florida State, Alabama and Colorado are Beaman’s top-10 schools.

The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound defensive lineman is from A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

Beaman is the No. 93 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 12 defensive lineman and No. 6 player in Alabama, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

Beaman is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Alabama, according to On3 rankings.

As a junior in 2022, Beaman ended the season with 50 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and three interceptions. He earned second-team All-State honors and was named first-team Birmingham All-Region by AL.com.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire