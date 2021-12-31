No. 1 Alabama cruises past No. 4 Cincinnati, advances to another CFP title game

Cincinnati’s chance for a historic upset was thwarted by the Alabama defense.

Cincinnati, the first Group of Five program to reach the College Football Playoff, already defied the odds by reaching this point. But the Bearcats could not overcome the mountain that is Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide in a 27-6 CFP semifinal loss at the Cotton Bowl in Texas.

The Cincinnati defense managed to limit Bryce Young, Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, to just 181 passing yards.

But UC had no answer for Brian Robinson, who gashed the Bearcats for 204 yards on 26 rushing attempts — a dominant 7.8-yard average.

On Alabama’s opening drive alone, Robinson rushed for 37 yards on six carries to set up the Tide’s first touchdown — an eight-yard touchdown pass from Young to Slade Bolden. That opening drive set the tone for the evening as Alabama largely dominated both lines of scrimmage.

In response, Cincinnati drove right down the field but stalled inside the 10 and settled for a field goal. That ended up being the best drive of the day for Cincinnati, which finished the day with just 218 yards of offense and averaged only 3.8 yards per play and 4.5 yards per pass attempt from Desmond Ridder. On top of that, the Bearcats went just 2-of-12 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs for a gain against Cincinnati during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Ridder had a tough evening. The senior completed just 17 of his 32 attempts for 144 yards and was sacked six times, including two from Alabama star Will Anderson. Young, his redshirt freshman counterpart, had a season-low in passing yards but threw three touchdown passes in the win.

Young’s 44-yard strike to Ja’Corey Brooks was his best throw of the night and it gave the Crimson Tide a 17-3 lead just before halftime.

A 44-YARD TOUCHDOWN DIME FROM BRYCE YOUNG 🎯 pic.twitter.com/QQAEnF0898 — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2021

And early in the fourth, when Cincinnati was still hanging around at 17-6, Young pretty much put the game on ice when he found Cameron Latu for a nine-yard score.

With the win, No. 1 Alabama advances to the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis where it will meet the winner of Friday night’s showdown between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia.

Alabama now has the chance to repeat as national champions and win its seventh title during Saban’s remarkable 15-season run in Tuscaloosa.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, will be left to wonder when it will be able to return to this stage. With an impending move to the Big 12 and an expanded CFP field on the horizon, it could be sooner than many think.