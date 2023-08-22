No. 1 2026 QB Julian Lewis commits to USC

Highly recruited quarterback Julian Lewis is only entering his sophomore year, but he already knows where he plans to play at the next level: On Tuesday morning, he announced his commitment to USC to play under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Lewis has previously told 247Sports that Riley running the offense is a difference-maker for quarterbacks, saying “All he does is turn his quarterbacks into to the best players in college football.”

With his announcement, tweeted in coordination with On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Lewis publicly made his choice from the 36 schools that had already offered him and his top eight of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.

Lewis was incredible as a freshman, leading Carrollton (Ga.) to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the championship game. He completed 65.5% of his passes for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Even at his young age, Lewis has been a Div. I prospect for years, receiving his first offer in eighth grade from Florida, according to 247Sports. While the Gators were ahead of the game, the Trojans’ game plan for the 6-foot-1, 185-pounds QB was convincing.

It’s a path the Trojans have mapped out well. After reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams departs for the NFL, presumably after this season, incoming five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson will take the reins. His earliest possible departure to the NFL is lined up to match the entrance of Lewis.

The Trojans appear to be selective about quarterback recruiting: Nelson is the only 2023 QB commit. There are no quarterbacks committed in the classes of 2024 or 2025. Lewis is the first player of USC’s recruiting class of 2026. The quarterback wheel of USC keeps on turning, and Lewis is the latest to grab ahold.

