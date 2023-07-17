No. 1 2026 QB Julian Lewis places USC in his top 8

Julian Lewis is in high demand across the country. The 2026 five-star signal-caller released his top eight teams, which included two from the Pac-12: Oregon and USC. He’s also still considering Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Julian Lewis, in his 2022 freshman season at Carrollton High School (Georgia), threw for a mind-boggling 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns with a 65% completion rating and a 121.9 quarterback rating.

“USC has a lot of football history of great quarterbacks,” Lewis said. “Coach Riley is really cool. How he develops quarterbacks and what he’s done with the guys he’s coached is amazing.”

Lewis received an offer from USC back in January of this year. Under Lincoln Riley and Kliff Kingsbury, the Trojans have become one of the nation’s premier destinations for elite quarterbacks.

Lewis was also recently named 2022 National Freshman of The Year by Max Preps. Expect much more to come from Lewis in the next three years.

Lewis could be a prospect who is so advanced that he could reclassify to the 2025 class. This would be similar to previous quarterback prospects Quinn Ewers, J.T Daniels, and Jake Bentley, just to name a few.

