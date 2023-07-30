No. 1 2025 in-state offensive lineman visits Tennessee
Four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden visited Tennessee on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman is from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gooden is the No. 129 overall prospect and No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 5 player in Tennessee, according to On3 industry rankings.
Gooden and Lipscomb Academy won a second consecutive Division II-AA state championship in 2022. He earned first-team Sophomore MaxPreps High School All-American honors.
Tennessee is an early leader in Gooden’s recruitment, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. His teammates, Kaleb Beasley and Edwin Spillman, are committed to the Vols.
#GBO🍊😁 pic.twitter.com/KVOApMZvjk
— Chauncey Gooden #5️⃣5️⃣ (@ChaunceyGooden) July 29, 2023