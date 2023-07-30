No. 1 2025 in-state offensive lineman visits Tennessee

Four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden visited Tennessee on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman is from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gooden is the No. 129 overall prospect and No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 5 player in Tennessee, according to On3 industry rankings.

Gooden and Lipscomb Academy won a second consecutive Division II-AA state championship in 2022. He earned first-team Sophomore MaxPreps High School All-American honors.

Tennessee is an early leader in Gooden’s recruitment, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. His teammates, Kaleb Beasley and Edwin Spillman, are committed to the Vols.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire