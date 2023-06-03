No. 1 2025 prospect set to visit Tennessee
2025 five-star offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. will visit Tennessee on Saturday.
The 6-foot-6, 255-pound offensive tackle is from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sanders is the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.
Sanders is a two-time first-team MaxPreps High School All-American selection. He earned first-team All-State and All-Conference honors last season as Providence Day won the NCISAA Division-I state championship.
Sanders’ upcoming visit to Tennessee will be his second. He unofficially visited Tennessee in April 2022.
I will be in Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend! @ChadGrier_ @PDS_ChargersFB @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/8dFyzL0Yq7
— David Sanders Jr. (@DavidLSandersJr) June 2, 2023
