No. 1 2025 Missouri running back includes Vols in top seven

Four-star running back Jamarion Parker announced his top seven schools on Thursday.

Tennessee, Arkansas, Purdue, Michigan State, Louisville, Oregon and Oklahoma are Parker’s top seven schools.

The 6-foot, 185-pound running back is from Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Parker is the No. 248 overall prospect and No. 24 running back in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 running back and No. 2 player in Missouri, according to On3 industry rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Parker helped lead Cardinal Ritter to the MSHSAA Class 3A state championship last season.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Parker while unofficially visiting the Vols on April 1.

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Advertisement

More Recruiting!

Tennessee makes top five for 2024 All-State running back Jonathan Echols reaffirms commitment to Tennessee Tennessee football to host official visits before recruiting dead period Tennessee makes top 10 for No. 1 2025 in-state cornerback 2024 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols' Max Anderson commitment

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire