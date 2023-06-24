No. 1 2025 Missouri running back includes Vols in top seven
Four-star running back Jamarion Parker announced his top seven schools on Thursday.
Tennessee, Arkansas, Purdue, Michigan State, Louisville, Oregon and Oklahoma are Parker’s top seven schools.
The 6-foot, 185-pound running back is from Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School in St. Louis, Missouri.
Parker is the No. 248 overall prospect and No. 24 running back in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 running back and No. 2 player in Missouri, according to On3 industry rankings.
Parker helped lead Cardinal Ritter to the MSHSAA Class 3A state championship last season.
Tennessee offered a scholarship to Parker while unofficially visiting the Vols on April 1.
