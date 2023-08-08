No. 1 2025 Alabama running back includes Vols in top 10

Four-star running back Alvin Henderson announced his top 10 schools on Tuesday.

Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Arkansas, Miami, Oregon and USC are Henderson’s top schools.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back is from Elba High School in Elba, Alabama.

Henderson is the No. 89 overall prospect and No. 8 running back in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 running back and No. 9 player in Alabama, according to On3 industry rankings.

Henderson earned 2022 first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors. He recorded 2,636 rushing yards, 47 rushing touchdowns and averaged 13.5 yards per attempt.

As a freshman, Henderson totaled 1,115 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. He unofficially visited Tennessee on Sep. 24, 2022.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire