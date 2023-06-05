No. 1 2024 in-state athlete announces commitment date

Four-star athlete Boo Carter will announce his commitment on June 17 at 8 p.m. EDT in New York, New York.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan are Carter’s top-five schools.

The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete is from Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Carter is the No. 233 overall prospect and No. 10 athlete in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 athlete and No. 3 player in Tennessee, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

He finished last season with 1,458 yards of offense, 28 touchdowns, 40 tackles and four interceptions. Carter was a Tennessee Mr. Football finalist and earned first-team All-State honors in 2022.

Carter attended Tennessee’s 865Live event on May 27. The Vols are a favorite in Carter’s recruitment, according to On3s recruiting prediction machine.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire