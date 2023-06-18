No. 1 2024 in-state athlete Boo Carter commits to Tennessee

Four-star athlete Boo Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Saturday.

Carter committed to the Vols over Colorado, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State.

The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete is from Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Carter is the No. 195 overall prospect and No. 6 athlete in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 athlete and No. 2 player in Tennessee, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

He was named a Tennessee Mr. Football finalist and earned first-team All-State honors in 2022. He finished the season with 1,458 yards of offense, 28 touchdowns, 40 tackles and four interceptions.

The Vols have 12 commitments in the class of 2024. Carter is the fifth in-state commit, joining cornerback Kaleb Beasley, safety Marcus Goree, defensive lineman Carson Gentle and offensive tackle Jesse Perry.

Following Carter’s commitment, Tennessee’s 2024 class ranks No. 14 nationally and sixth in the Southeastern Conference.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Boo Carter has Committed to Tennessee! The 6’0 190 ATH from Chattanooga, TN chose the Vols over Michigan & Colorado “Go Vols baby, let’s make history & win a Natty! I’m coming to get y’all – Ryan Wingo, Mike Matthews, Amari Jefferson, & Edwin Spillman.”… pic.twitter.com/eQMvrXrlly — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2023

