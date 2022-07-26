No. 1 2024 recruit from state of Alabama spurns Tigers

The No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama is staying home, but he won’t be coming to Auburn.

Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, who was the No. 1 ranked recruit in Alabama and the No. 36 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports, chose the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday.

Mbakwe’s recruiting process was not particularly open. He never had a Crystal Ball prediction before he locked on to the Tide, and he also never narrowed down his recruitment beyond a top-10 schools graphic he posted on June 19. Auburn was one of the schools listed on that graphic, and it formally offered Mbakwe on June 24 about a week after he released his top-10 schools.

It has not been a great class for the Tigers as far as cornerbacks go. Auburn has offered 19 different cornerbacks in the 2023 and 10 cornerbacks from Mbakwe’s 2024 class, but none of them have made a commitment to play for Auburn as of yet. The 2023 recruiting class has been a point of contention for coach Bryan Harsin thus far, and he may need to land a few more higher-profile recruits if he wants to win the favor of Auburn fans and staff as he heads into this upcoming season hoping to be the coach into 2024.

List