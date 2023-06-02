No. 1 2024 prospect in Ohio includes Vols in top five schools

Four-star cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. announced his top five schools on Thursday.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon are Scott’s top-five schools.

The 5-foot-11.5, 165-pound cornerback is from Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio.

Scott is the No. 37 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 4 cornerback nationally and the No. 1 player in Ohio, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Scott finished his junior season with five interceptions, seven pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns. He earned first-team all-state, first-team all-region and first-team all-area honors last season.

Scott unofficially visited Tennessee on March 25. He also scheduled official visits to Michigan and Ohio State.

Popcorn ready!! Next stop da crib..🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/A6f6bAh4Dp — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) June 1, 2023

