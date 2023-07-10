No. 1 2024 Missouri athlete includes Vols in top five

Four-star athlete Jayshawn Ross announced his top five schools on Saturday.

Ross’s top five schools are Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete is from Liberty North High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ross is the No. 366 overall prospect and No. 14 athlete in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 athlete and No. 8 player in Missouri, according to On3 industry rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ross recorded 60 tackles, six sacks, five tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles as a freshman. He earned first-team MFCA Class 3 All-State honors.

Oklahoma is projected as a favorite in Ross’ recruitment, according to On3s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

More Recruiting!

2024 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols' William Satterwhite commitment No. 1 Ohio offensive lineman commits to Tennessee No. 1 Arkansas running back sets commitment date, includes Vols in top three Vols make top 12 for No. 1 2025 in-state defensive lineman Tennessee makes top six for No. 3 2025 Georgia running back

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire