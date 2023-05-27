No. 1 2024 Georgia cornerback schedules official visit to Tennessee

Four-star cornerback Kam Mikell is scheduled to visit Tennessee on Nov. 18.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back is from Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Georgia.

Mikell is the No. 56 overall prospect and No. 8 cornerback in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 9 player in Georgia, according to On3.

Mikell earned first-team 2-AAAAAA All-Region honors as a quarterback in 2021. He finished his sophomore season with 1,548 total yards and 12 total touchdowns.

He made his first unofficial visit to Tennessee on April 3.

Mikell will also officially visit South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Kentucky. Mikell made an official visit to Georgia on May 19.

