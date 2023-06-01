No. 1 2024 defensive lineman to visit Tennessee

Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri will visit Tennessee June 16-18.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive lineman is from Lee’s Summit North High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Nwaneri ranks as the 2024 No. 6 overall prospect, No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Missouri, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

He recorded 56 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and 20 hurries as a junior. Nwaneri earned MaxPreps High School Junior All-American honors in 2022.

He will also visit Oklahoma, Georgia, Missouri and Oregon. Nwaneri’s official visit to Tennessee will be his fourth in 2023.

Five-Star DL Williams Nwaneri will take Official Visits to these 5️⃣ schools, starting this weekend The 6’6 250 DL from Lee’s Summit, MO is ranked as the No. 2 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 DL) Where Should He Go?👀https://t.co/vZxF8av6oz pic.twitter.com/CHxMoCXL9D — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 30, 2023

