No. 1 2024 defensive lineman to visit Tennessee
Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri will visit Tennessee June 16-18.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive lineman is from Lee’s Summit North High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Nwaneri ranks as the 2024 No. 6 overall prospect, No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Missouri, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.
He recorded 56 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and 20 hurries as a junior. Nwaneri earned MaxPreps High School Junior All-American honors in 2022.
He will also visit Oklahoma, Georgia, Missouri and Oregon. Nwaneri’s official visit to Tennessee will be his fourth in 2023.
