No. 1 2024 athlete in Virginia includes Vols in top-eight schools

Three-star athlete Mekhai White announced his top-eight schools on Wednesday.

Tennessee, Penn State, Maryland, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma are White’s top-eight schools.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete is from King George High School in King George, Virginia.

White is the No. 530 overall prospect and No. 34 athlete in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 athlete and No. 6 player in Virginia, according to 247Sports.

He earned first-team All-State honors as a wide receiver last season. White finished the season with 37 receptions for 1,039 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns and averaged over 28 yards per reception.

White has scheduled official visits to Maryland, Arkansas and Virginia Tech this summer. He is in the process of scheduling an official visit to Tennessee, according to Jeremy Johnson of On3.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire