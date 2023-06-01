No. 1 2024 Arizona point guard includes Vols in top eight schools
Four-star point guard Del Jones announced his top-eight schools.
Tennessee, Oregon, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Clemson, Providence and Ole Miss are Jones’ top eight schools.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard transferred to Arizona Preparatory School in Chandler, Arizona during the offseason.
Jones is the No. 76 overall prospect and No. 12 point guard in 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 point guard and No. 6 player in Arizona, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.
Jones is playing for Team Durant on the EYBL Circuit, averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 41.5 percent in field goal attempts.
He scored a season-high 22 points against Mokan Elite on April 29.
