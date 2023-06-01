No. 1 2024 Arizona point guard includes Vols in top eight schools

Four-star point guard Del Jones announced his top-eight schools.

Tennessee, Oregon, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Clemson, Providence and Ole Miss are Jones’ top eight schools.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard transferred to Arizona Preparatory School in Chandler, Arizona during the offseason.

Jones is the No. 76 overall prospect and No. 12 point guard in 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 point guard and No. 6 player in Arizona, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jones is playing for Team Durant on the EYBL Circuit, averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 41.5 percent in field goal attempts.

He scored a season-high 22 points against Mokan Elite on April 29.

NEWS: 2024 four-star PG Del Jones tells me he’s down to eight schools. Story: https://t.co/GaHv9kgkWU pic.twitter.com/RtIc6Di9zo — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2023

More Basketball!

Josiah-Jordan James announces return to Tennessee Tennessee athletics earns second consecutive SEC All-Sports title Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic will forgo final season, pursue pro career No. 1 forward in Missouri announces top seven schools Vols' SEC All-Freshman forward plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire