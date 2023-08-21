Who is No. 1 in our 2023 Franklin County preseason football rankings?

After months of preparation and anticipation, the high school football season is finally here.

Heading into Week 1, teams are at their most confident, hoping that they can go on a run and earn the right to play postseason football.

Only one team from Franklin County, Shippensburg, earned that right in 2022. Can the Greyhounds do it again? Can anyone else join them?

Shippensburg's Kaden Shope (13), Landon Carbaugh (79) and Cody Wenner (85) take part in Mid-Penn Media Day at Cumberland Valley High School on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

But the start of a new season wouldn't be complete without arbitrary rankings before the teams even hit the field.

We'll revisit these at the midway point, but for now, here's a look at where we expect each county team to be at season's end.

5. James Buchanan Rockets (Record Prediction: 3-7)

The 2023 season has a chance to look very similar to the 2022 season. The Rockets begin with four winnable games against York Tech, Clear Spring (Md.), Biglerville and Halifax. There is certainly a chance that they can go 3-1 just like last year. Maybe they could improve on that. Maybe the fact that all of those are on the road this year makes it tougher to get three. Regardless, beyond Week 4, deep into conference play, things will get tough. Can they make strides and not have a repeat of last year's six-game losing streak?

4. Waynesboro Indians (RP: 3-7)

This might be the definition of a transitional season. New head coach, new offensive playmakers, and plenty of young players tasked with important roles. There's no gimme in their nonconference slate with Spring Grove, Hershey and Chambersburg on the docket. And then you get to the Mid-Penn Colonial, which should be a balanced division from top to bottom. It won't be easy for the new coach and his squad.

3. Chambersburg Trojans (RP: 4-6)

Last year's 3-7 record doesn't paint a full picture. This team fought in 2022. A close low-scoring loss to Carlisle. A battle with Altoona. And they almost pulled one out against Central Dauphin. Most of the offensive skill players are back, which could give them an edge in those close battles this time around. Defense will be the key. Will they be able to get stops consistently? The Trojans' nonconference schedule presents challenges, but in a division that may be considered top-heavy with the likes of State College and Harrisburg, there are opportunities to improve their record from last year.

2. Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils (RP: 5-5)

The Blue Devils are a hard team to gage. On one hand, they return their quarterback, key defenders, and are coming off a pretty solid season. On the other hand, they are now without their All-State running back from a season ago, Tavon Cooper. Can they replace that production? Can Logan Alvey turn this offense into a more pas-focused one? The first half of their schedule present winnable games. They could get off to a good start like last year. The question is, can they keep it going?

1. Shippensburg Greyhounds (RP: 6-4)

It's hard to count out the Greyhounds. They return only a handful of starters from a season ago, so it's hard to imagine they get to eight wins again, or even come close to their undefeated mark from 2021. But that doesn't mean they won't compete. Head coach Eric Foust usually brings out a stout defense, and there's no reason not to expect that to continue. Don't expect them to win many 42-35 slugfests, at least not in the early going. But this should still be a defense to keeps them in games and gives them a chance to win.

