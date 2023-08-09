No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team penalized after Michigan

The No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series was penalized after officials confiscated its front splitter during pre-race inspection at Michigan International Speedway, the sanctioning body announced Wednesday.

Crew chief Jonathan Toney was fined $25,000 and the team, along with driver Cole Custer, were docked 20 owners and drivers points, respectively. Five playoff points will also be deducted from their postseason totals.

The infractions were determined after further inspection of the team’s splitter at the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. Officials cited Sections 14.4.3.C&H in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rule Book. Section C states that “except as specified, splitters must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer,” with requirements and reference dimensions provided in an attached drawing. Section H states that “rounding of any edges of the splitter will not be permitted.”

With the penalty, Custer remains fourth in the regular-season standings but falls 106 points behind series leader John Hunter Nemechek.

Custer has won two races this season (Portland and Chicago) in his return to Xfinity after spending three full-time seasons in the Cup Series. The 25-year-old won Rookie of the Year in the Cup Series in 2020. His return to Xfinity competition is highlighted by 12 career wins in the series, seven of which came during the 2019 season.

The Xfinity Series is back in action at the Indianapolis Road Course for the Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).