Associated Press

Irv Smith Jr. has become the top tight end for the Minnesota Vikings, bringing his enviable blend of speed and strength to what promises to be a more prominent role in his third season. Smith has bigger goals for his burgeoning career, too, with a desired place among the game's best players at his position. The informal, grassroots event was dubbed “ Tight End University ” by organizers Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, two of the league's current best and one recently retired standout.