Nneka Ogwumike scores 35 as Sparks hand Fever 10th straight defeat

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike scored 35 points in the team's 86-79 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. (Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 35 points and the Sparks pulled away in the second half on Tuesday night, beating Indiana 86-79 and extending the Fever’s losing streak to 10 games.

Ogwumike, whose career high is 38 points, made 12 of 20 shots with two three-pointers for Los Angeles (11-14). She missed a jumper and two free throws in the final minute. Jordin Canada scored 11.

Ogwumike had 21 points in the first half to help the Sparks take a 42-40 lead into intermission.

Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench to score 16 of her 22 points in the first half for Indiana (5-23). Nalyssa Smith had 14 points, while Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points and five assists. Victoria Vivians scored 11 points and reserve Emma Cannon finished with 10.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.