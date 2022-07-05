Nneka Ogwumike with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/04/2022
Simply looking at the numbers, Garrett Cooper had an excellent offensive month of June. The Miami Marlins’ 6-5, 235-pound slugger led the National League with a .378 batting average and ranked fourth with a .418 on-base percentage.
Jhené Aiko is pregnant with her first child with longtime boyfriend Big Sean. She is also mom to a 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said. As news of the accident spread, a vigil was held Sunday night at Glen Allen High School, where Budzinski was a rising senior and played soccer and other sports.
Moses Moody was happy to see his old teammate at the California Classic, even if he was wearing a Lakers jersey.
DQ'd? From a pro-am? That appears to be the case for Jordan Spieth.
The Warriors stars reportedly have been in contact with Kevin Durant and would be open to a reunion if the opportunity presented itself.
If four schools leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12, more Big Ten expansion moves could be accelerated.
Conference realignment seems imminent at this point. We ranked the 20 most likely teams we think will join a super conference next.
Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki joined Sweden home fans in playful chants of "overrated" toward Luka Dončić at his FIBA qualifiers match for Slovenia.
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Tobias Harris to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving.
Ian Poulter has controversially been reinstated in this week’s Scottish Open after lawyers were successful in overturning his and two other players’ bans from the DP World Tour for appearing on the Saudi rebel circuit.
The Big Ten reportedly has its eyes set on four additional teams for expansion
What does it mean?
If Brooklyn trades Kevin Durant, @KellyIkoNBA reports that Houston is open to potentially serving as a third-team facilitator. Here’s why it could make sense for the Rockets and Nets.
Even if Kevin Durant wants to come back, the Warriors have to stop themselves from mortgaging the future they spent three years building.
At UFC 276, Jessica-Rose Clark indicated damage was done in between her tap and the referee's official intervention.
He undoubtedly will improve Boston's offensive capabilities, but how will the team account for his defensive shortcomings?
There weren't many highlights in Tiger Woods' return to competition after a nearly two-month layoff. But Woods did give the crowd an opportunity to produce an eagle roar.
What should UCLA and USC athletes and fans expect in the Big Ten? Here's everything you need to know but were afraid to ask.
A look at college football's most valuable teams as conference expansion unfolds.