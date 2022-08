Associated Press

Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans. There are only two games left in the regular season for the Minnesota Lynx, who've leaned hard on Fowles and her commanding 6-foot-6 presence in the post for eight of her 15 years in the league. “It felt so good to be on the court at the same time as her,” Collier said after contributing to a win over Atlanta in her return on Sunday just 10 1/2 weeks after giving birth to daughter Mila.