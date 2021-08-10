Nneka Ogwumike after watching Team USA's gold medal run: 'I just want to play basketball'

Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike was left off the U.S. women’s basketball team roster for the Tokyo Olympics, something that stunned plenty in the basketball world.

Now, as she’s gearing up to resume the WNBA season, Ogwumike said that having to watch Team USA win a seventh-straight gold medal in Japan was incredibly tough.

“I’ve always been described as resilient,” Ogwumike said Monday, via Spectrum SportsNet, before tearing up. “I had to kind of tell myself that a lot to make sure that I believe it because it's been a few weeks of feeling invaluable or unworthy. It’s been very difficult.

“It’s been very difficult. I just want to play basketball.”

"It's been very difficult...I'm just grateful to be playing with my team, with people who care about me. I just want to play basketball." @nnekaogwumike reflects on a difficult past few weeks battling injuries and missing out on the Olympics. @LASparks pic.twitter.com/aFFvy356c8 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) August 9, 2021

Ogwumike: ‘I just want to play basketball’

Ogwumike, a six-time WNBA All-Star and former league MVP has a long history with Team USA.

She’s played 59 international games with the team, and was part of gold medal runs at both the 2014 and 2018 FIBA World Cups. She didn’t make the roster for the 2016 Olympics, however, and was left off the team this time around.

Team USA coach Dawn Staley cited Ogwumike’s knee injury as a big reason that she was left off the team — she suffered a knee sprain in June — but Ogwumike was slated to be healthy and ready to go in time for their first game.

Ogwumike, her sister Chiney and Elizabeth Williams all tried to then compete for the Nigerian national team at the Olympics, as the three are all dual citizens. Their appeals, however, were denied by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport. They are now trying to play for the team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris .

Story continues

Ogwumike has averaged 16.4 points and seven rebounds in five games so far this season for the Sparks, her 10th in the league. While the Olympics snub was hard on her, she’s just trying to push forward and finish out the season.

“Now, I’m just really grateful to be playing with my team,” Ogwumike said. “I’m grateful to be on a team with people that care about me, and I just want to play. I just want to play basketball.”

More from Yahoo Sports: