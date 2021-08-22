Nneka Ogwumike with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 08/22/2021
Erica Wheeler, Nneka Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver combine for 49 points as the Sparks escape New York with a road win.
“I’m too old for these [Vegas] streets. It’s just the way I look at myself. I’m not that young kid anymore.”
Sometimes when you make the smart play from a clock management perspective, not everyone watching is smart enough to understand why you did it. Chiefs running back Derrick Gore found that out in front of a national television audience. The Chiefs had the ball and the lead with 1:51 remaining when Gore got the ball [more]
The Cavaliers shot down Nance trades at the deadline, but situations have changed.
The impressive digs come with a special perk.
Anthony said he loved playing in Madison Square Garden, it was Jackson that was the issue.
Newly signed guard Malik Monk detailed the factors that went into his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s--- you want. 'Cause I'm here to stay. I'm not done," Sha'Carri Richardson told NBC after the loss.
Here is what drivers were talking about after Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci lead the winners and losers from the Dallas Cowboys' preseason loss to the Houston Texans. | From @NoHuddle
A number of Seattle Seahawks players suffered serious injuries in the team's preseason loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.
The veteran power forward is still available.
After a 16-month absence, Becky Lynch returns to WWE and defeats Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown women's title.
Los Angeles Times readers share their thoughts on Trevor Bauer, Shohei Ohtani, The Times' sports coverage and more in our weekly letters to the sports editor.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
Caroline May Evans, 4, was all smiles after landing a gorgeous 2-pound golden trout recently in Wyoming, and her catch is up for world-record consideration.
Najee Harris is a natural at making highlight reels!
Derek Carr got his wish. Backup Marcus Mariota had no chance to showcase himself for other teams on Saturday night. After not playing in the preseason opener, Mariota was expected to play on Saturday night against the Rams. He didn’t. “He’s just not ready to go, physically,” coach Jon Gruden said after the game. “He [more]
Manny Pacquiao's demeanor after Saturday night's loss to Yordenis Ugas transformed what was essentially his professional funeral into a celebration.
Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri, but not the rain that forced the final round of The Northern Trust to finish on Monday. In a memo sent to players Sunday night, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he is amending the bad weather guidelines to allow for a Tuesday finish regardless of how much golf is played on Monday. Monahan cited the importance and the sequential nature of the FedEx Cup playoffs in making an exception to the guidelines.