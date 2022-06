Field Level Media

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) From the moment all those months ago that Klay Thompson uttered ''championship or bust'' with his team off to an 18-2 start, the Golden State Warriors seemed set to make good on his lofty proclamation. It took Thompson getting healthy at last, then Draymond Green and Stephen Curry overcoming their own injuries down the stretch, and a cast of youngsters shining on the big playoff stage for the Warriors to win again. Coach Steve Kerr and his champion Warriors celebrated with a victory parade through San Francisco on Monday as thousands packed the streets on a warm June day and blue and gold confetti fell - with all those new faces taking part this time, too.