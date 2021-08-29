Nneka Ogwumike with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/28/2021
Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/28/2021
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Rajon Rondo was let go by the Grizzlies and is expected to re-join the Lakers after clearing waivers Monday, according to multiple reports.
Portland may have come out best in this trade.
This was all expected.
Bret Bielema wins in his debut with the Illini, but quarterback Brandon Peters injures his left shoulder and leaves the game in the first quarter.
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love, who could've been of interest to the Los Angeles Lakers, wants no part of a contract buyout
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
Less of a time machine and more a timeless perspective, the 2021-22 Celtics could learn a bit from a young Larry Legend.
The anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is now official after both men made weight.
Lauri Markkanens four-year tenure with the Bulls featured ups and downs, but hes excited for whats next after the sign-and-trade that made him a Cleveland Cavalier.
It's about as far-fetched an idea as we've seen that might conceivably work...but probably won't.
We wrap up our do-not-draft list with one of the most frustrating positions in fantasy, the tight ends.
It's special plays like this touchdown pass vs. Titans that showcase why people want to see Justin Fields sooner rather than later.
Steph was impressed with the miniature version of himself.
Bryson DeChambeau was totally in control of the BMW Championship, and then the tournament turned into a dog fight.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
Jack Nicklaus dishes on his support of Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why he thinks Tiger Woods will return and more.
If DeAndre Jordan doesn't remain with the Nets, he could very well land with the Nets' toughest opponents in the Western Conference.
Kevin Love likely would be a prime target for the Warriors on the buyout market next season, but the star forward says he has no interest in negotiating a contract buyout.
With a bunker shot on the final hole of Round 2, Ryan Palmer played it unusually.