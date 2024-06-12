NMU outlines search for next hockey coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After announcing Tuesday that Northern Michigan Hockey head coach Grant Potulny is leaving the university to pursue a coaching job at the professional hockey level, NMU President Brock Tessman and Athletic Director Rick Comley held a press conference Wednesday. The pair outlined the next steps towards replacing Potulny and assistant coaches Byron Pool and Nick Peruzzi.

“This university is competitive across the spectrum, nationally, in a number of ways,” said Tessman. “Academically, in terms of our facilities, and that’s got to be true of our athletic programs as well. As I think about the opportunity moving forward, that’s the bar: conference competitiveness every single year. And of course, if you’re competitive in the CCHA, you’ve got a good opportunity at the tournament, and if you’re in the tournament, you have a chance to win a national championship. So, thinking about the opportunity for the program to turn the page and compete at that level is really exciting.”

“We’re not bringing somebody in here to build a program, to have to create something that’s not been here before,” said Comley. “We’ve had great success here in hockey. I think it’s more difficult today than it was when we had those great days of national success. The transfer portal is a mess. It’s an absolute, chaotic mess. It benefits the upper 10 or 12 schools in the country. But, I 100% believe we can win. We can win the CCHA, I think we’ve shown that. If you win the CCHA, you can qualify nationally.”

As they begin a national coaching search, another key item for the program will be determining how their existing roster will hold up by the beginning of next season. Upon Potulny’s departure, players have a 30-day window to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“We have to wait and see how this roster plays out,” Comley said. “With the transfer portal now, with a coach leaving, everybody has 30 days to leave, to go somewhere else, and it’s automatic that they can do that. So I think there will be attrition of some type.”

Comley stressed that Potulny is leaving solely by choice, adding that Potulny had been open about being contacted with other job opportunities, and that the university had been aware of a potential departure for weeks. Despite their success under Potulny’s tenure, the administration believes a fresh start for the program can viewed as a positive.

“We had a Zoom call yesterday, Grant and I. The players themselves are having a Zoom today. I want some ownership from this group,” said Comley. “I want them to understand they want to be here. So how do we make it better? I just talked to a couple of players before we came in and said ‘I want you to meet with our equipment manager and come up with some rules in that locker room’. What do you want? What isn’t there? What do we have to change?”

“Good programs, whether they’re athletic programs, or academic programs or universities, it can be a success when people come, they stay, they achieve things, and then they move on to the next thing. There’s nothing wrong with that,” Tessman said. “And so, to those prospective student athletes and to the next coach, the next athletic director at some point in time, the opportunity to turn the page in a positive way is a sign of a healthy program. So there’s excitement around that change.

While its members have not yet been publicly named, Comley says a search committee for the next coach will meet for the first time on Monday, June 17. The committee will serve to advise Comley and Tessman on the qualities of candidates, but the ultimate decision will be made by Comley with approval by Tessman. While time is of the essence, finding the right candidate is the ultimate goal.

“We have a committee. We’re not ready to announce who’s on it yet, but we will. Time is important, but there’s no pressure to do it in a certain window,” Comley said. “You know what I mean? We are where we are, we’re at where we’re at. So, we have to do the right thing. Hire the right people, and our program will be successful. That’s the priority, as opposed to whether we do it in three days, two weeks, whatever. Whatever time is needed to find the right person, that’s the time we’ll take.”

