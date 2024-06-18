NMU hockey committee anticipates coaching decision by end of June

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One week after Grant Potulny announced his departure as head coach of the Northern Michigan University hockey program, the advisory committee believes it is close to a decision on a new leader for the Wildcats.

In a release from NMU Athletics on Wednesday, they announced that the advisory committee met for the first time on Monday. They will continue to meet and anticipate a final decision by next week.



“I’m happy with the overall candidate pool,” said athletic director and interim head coach Rick Comley. “We have a good mix of candidates that includes head coaching experience at multiple levels, alumni, and professional playing experience.”

Comley went on to say in the release that because of the timeline and in order to protect candidates, they are limited in the amount of public involvement allowed in the process.

Members of the advisory committee:

Rick Comley – Athletic Director

Robin Burke – Senior Associate Athletic Director

Holly Warchock – Assistant Athletic Director/Compliance

Lindsey Majkrzak – NMU Lacrosse Head Coach

Carol Johnson – Interim Faculty Athletic Representative

Christy Hartline – NMU Faculty Member

Jakob Peterson – NMU Hockey Player

Patrick Andrews – Student-Athlete (Swim & Dive)

Bob Cowell – Community Involvement

Doug Garrow – NMU Hockey Alum

Tom Tourville – Community Involvement

