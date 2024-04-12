NMSU's do-it-all offensive threat Eli Stowers enters transfer portal

Apr. 11—For all New Mexico State lost, from head coach Jerry Kill to its all-conference quarterback, there was at least some comfort in those that came back — including Eli Stowers, a versatile offensive threat.

Stowers, who played quarterback, receiver and tight end last season, spoke Saturday following NMSU's spring game

"I know how big of a deal it is for the people that are around you to help you out, especially when you're in a new system," he said. "So, I think that's gonna be a big part of our role this year — helping out the new quarterbacks. They're picking it up fast, too, so I'm not saying that they can't do it, but it'll definitely be easier on them if we go out there and (help)."

Going forward, it doesn't appear that Stowers will be involved in those efforts. Per reports, he entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer three days after the Aggies concluded spring practice.

The news was first reported by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports via a post on X. Stowers did not respond to a message requesting comment from the Journal.

Stowers is the son of Donald Stowers, a former Aggie defensive back who recorded 10 interceptions from 1991-93. He is the third known NMSU player to enter the portal this week, following All-Conference USA running back Star Thomas and wide receiver Bryce Childress.

A composite four-star prospect out of Denton Guyer (Texas) High School, Stowers started his college career at Texas A&M, appearing in five games through his freshman and sophomore seasons. He entered the transfer portal in December 2022 and committed to the Aggies later that month.

In his lone season with NMSU, Stowers appeared in all 15 of the Aggies' games as a backup (and wildcat) quarterback, wide receiver and occasional tight end. As a quarterback, he completed four of eight passes for 99 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns; as a receiver, he caught 35 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns, one of which put the Aggies up 24-7 in a historic 31-10 win over Auburn on Nov. 18.

Despite a completely new quarterback room — the Aggies lost starter Diego Pavia, Blaze Berlowitz and Gavin Frakes to the transfer portal — Stowers was moved to tight end this spring and spoke positively about his new position.

"There's a lot of things I still have to work on because it's a new position — I played quarterback pretty much my whole life," he said on Saturday. "Taking on that new role is something I've really embraced and I just thank God that I have the opportunity, to be honest."