NMSU tabs former Sam Houston State coordinator as defensive line coach

Jan. 9—New Mexico State head coach Tony Sanchez announced the hiring of Joe Morris as the Aggies' new defensive line coach on Tuesday.

On Dec. 28, 24/7 Sports' Chris Hummer reported the Aggies were expected to hire Morris in an on-field coaching capacity. Morris replaces Chuka Ndulue, who was hired as Colorado State's defensive line coach on Jan. 3 after spending the last two seasons with NMSU.

Morris has been Sam Houston State since 2020. He was the defensive ends coach for the Bearkats' first FCS national title during the COVID-19-delayed 2020-21 season. He was moved over to serve as SHSU's defensive line coach in 2021 before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2022.

Under Morris, the Bearkats allowed 20.8 points per game in 2022 — the 18th-best mark among FCS programs that season. Defensive success under Morris continued as SHSU completed its first season as an FBS team in 2023, allowing 26.2 points and 394.4 yards per game with the fourth-ranked scoring defense in Conference USA despite a 3-9 record.

A Lafayette, Colo., native, Morris played linebacker at and graduated from Fort Lewis (Colorado) College in 2005. He has also coached at West Texas A&M, Fort Lewis College, New Mexico Highlands and Colorado State.

Morris is the 10th on-field coach to be formally announced since Sanchez was hired on Jan. 3, joining Ronnie Regula and Jalen Ortiz as newcomers to NMSU's staff.

The Aggies' new staff, in full:

—Tony Sanchez (head coach)

—Nate Dreiling (associate head coach/defensive coordinator)

—Andrew Mitchell (assistant head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach)

—Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford (offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach)

—Ronnie Regula (special teams coordinator/tight ends coach)

—Tyler Wright (passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach)

—Bobby McMillen (inside linebackers coach)

—David Cobb (running backs coach)

—Jalen Ortiz (cornerbacks coach)