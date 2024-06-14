NMSU’s Steve Solorzano headed to the Cape Code League this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State baseball player Steve Solorzano will play in the Cape Code League Baseball League this summer.

The Cape Cod Baseball League is the premier collegiate summer baseball league in the nation. Players from across the United States representing all NCAA college divisions are recruited to play in the 10-team league. The Cape Cod Baseball League has a 44-game regular-season schedule and an action-packed postseason made up of best-of-three quarterfinal, semifinal and championship series.

Teams are located in Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Cotuit, Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, Orleans, Wareham and Yarmouth-Dennis.

Solorzano will play with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. He is just one of 147 total prospects to receive the chance to showcase their talents in the wooden bat league.

Solorzano appeared in 30 games this season with 29 starts. He did miss 24 competitions due to a hand injury. The Las Cruses native was still able to close out his first year of college ball at NMSU with a .327 batting average, while collecting All-Conference CUSA Freshman Team.

Solorzano and the Harbor Hawks will play a 40-game regular season beginning on Saturday, June 15, and wrapping up on Sunday, Aug. 4. Following the regular season, the playoffs are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 6, and conclude by Monday, Aug. 12.

