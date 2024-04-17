NMSU softball takes the Battle of the I-25 following 4-3 win over UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Across the last 22 meetings between The Land of Enchantment’s two Division I programs, NM State has come out on top 19 times. New Mexico played host for the final game in the 2024 Battle of I-25 series, falling 14-0. The Lobos were held without a hit, falling in their 11th straight game to move to 10-35 on the season. With the win, NM State carried its momentum into a high-stakes matchup between the top two seeds in CUSA. The Aggies (25-17, 10-5) will carry a four-game winning streak across the nation into Virginia for a clash with top-seeded Liberty (26-16, 15-3).

HOW IT HAPPENED

A leadoff walk from Jillian Taylor got the Aggies their first baserunner of the game. Later, Conference USA Player of the Week Devin Elam walked up to the plate, drilling a ball to left center and scoring Taylor. Elam was ruled out on the play attempting to round into second base, but not before Taylor put the Crimson & White in front 1-0.

For the next four innings, the score remained knotted with NM State up one. UNM tallied just three hits in the first five total innings, advancing just one runner to second base.

In the top of the sixth, the visitors doubled their lead as Jayleen Burton advanced to home on a throwing error following a Jessica Carreon bunt. The Aggies took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. UNM tied the affair with a two-run shot in the home half of the sixth inning, setting up an all-important top of the seventh.

NM State started the inning with back-to-back singles from Jillian Taylor and Desirae Spearman. Dezianna Patmon was up next, driving a double to the right field wall, scoring both Taylor and Spearman. The double brought Patmon’s season RBI total to 30, ranking second on the team. No other runs came to score in the inning, leaving the Aggies with a 4-2 lead heading into the final frame.

UNM posted three hits in the seventh, scoring a run with one out left. Jaileen Mancha, who came in for relief in the sixth inning, retired the final two batters of the game, stranding a Lobo at third base. NM State escaped with the 4-3 win.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.