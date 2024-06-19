NMSU softball star Desirae Spearman holds softball camp in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State softball star Desirae Spearman held a summer softball camp at Hanks High School on Tuesday.

The 2024 Conference USA Softball Player of the Year and freshman All-American returned to her old stomping ground to hold the first ever Desirae Spearman Softball Camp.

Holding a softball camp has been a “dream” for the El Paso native. After a very successful freshman season up I-10 at NMSU, Spearman decided this was the time to start passing down her knowledge of the game to the younger generations of softball players in the Borderland.

“Growing up in El Paso and being from around the area, there wasn’t a lot of collegiate athletes for you to look up to or even just get lessons from. So, I just want to be a resource for younger players in my area,” Spearman said. It’s always been a dream of mine to host a camp. So, with all the awards I got, I thought, why not?”

“It’s just a super cool feeling just to know that these girls look up to me and it honestly gives me a purpose every day when I touch by when I’m on the field. So, it keeps me going for sure.” Spearman said.

The 2024 Desirae Spearman Softball Camp was a success as all 50 available spots were filled. Spearman said she’s already looking forward to hosting next year’s camp.

