NMSU softball lead by freshmen in victory over Liberty, 6-2

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – New Mexico State softball ties up the series against the Liberty Flames following the 6-2 win on Saturday.

The Aggies dropped the first game of the series Friday night in a heartbreaking extra innings loss and looked to even things up.

The game was led by freshman standout Desirae Spearman who pitched the entirety of the game – all 7 innings.

Spearman held the Flames scoreless for 6.2 innings on defense while also knocking two homeruns out of the park on offense.

The El Paso native now leads all of CUSA for the most amount of homeruns at 15.

The series will be decided tomorrow during game three of three against Liberty, beginning at 9 a.m. MT from Lynchburg, VA.

