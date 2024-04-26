NMSU softball to host LA Tech for senior weekend

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State softball will host Louisiana Tech for senior weekend during their last homestand of the regular season.

The Aggies are coming off of a tough series loss against the Liberty Flames and this won’t be an easy task at hand either against the Bulldogs.

NMSU currently sits in third in the Conference USA standings with LA Tech not too far behind at fourth.

Instead of running from a challenge, head coach Kathy Roldolph says that what she admires about her team – they rise above.

“What I have really enjoyed is I’ve seen as really get stronger in pressure moments, so I really feel like we’re playing our best ball at the right time,” said head coach Kathy Roldolph. “I’ve had years that we have come out of the box really hot in February and then we’re just hanging on, going down the season. So as a coach, I really like where we are headed.”

The series will begin on Friday, April 25th from NM State Softball Complex at 6:00 p.m.

Game two of the series is on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and the series finale is on Sunday at noon.

