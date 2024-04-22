NMSU softball falls in high-stakes softball game vs. Libery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University softball dropped its third game of the series on the road in Lynchburg, Virginia against the Liberty Flames, 4-3 on Sunday, April 21.

The Aggies entered the competition with a lot on the line — possibly winning the series as well as being the first program in Conference USA to beat the Flames in a series this season.

NMSU got off to a good start with strategic placement of the ball on offense, collecting all three runs during the top of the 5th inning.

It was in the 6th inning the Flames began to strike back, tying things up at three a piece after a three-run homerun. Later in the inning, Liberty got just what they needed to get the slight edge over the Aggies with a 4-3 score.

New Mexico State had one more shot on offense, but the Flames closed out the game on a double play finalizing the score and securing the win.

