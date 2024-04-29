NMSU softball earns shutout victory over LA Tech on senior day

The Aggies earned a shutout victory over LA Tech Sunday afternoon while honoring their eight seniors, with a score of 6-0.

NMSU painted eight numbers in the outfield to represent seniors Jillian Taylor, Jessica Carreon, Kayla Lunar, Jayleen Burton, Savannah Bejarano, Kristen Boyd, Xophia Venegas and Emily Dix.

On defense, Dix threw a complete game with only one hit and nine strikeouts.

Offensively, game highs included Venegas recording her first multi-hit of her career. Taylor put away her eighth homerun of the season, which brought in a total of three runs on the play. Dezianna Patmon continued her reached base streak to eight in four consecutive games.

With this win NMSU avoided the series sweep entering the final game of the series trailing, 2-0.

The Aggies now sit in fourth place in the CUSA standings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.