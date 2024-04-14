NMSU softball clinches series win against FIU in 5 innings

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – While it may not have been a three-run home run, NM State earned another walk-off victory on Saturday. Jessica Correno’s perfect bunt in conjunction with FIU’s fifth error of the game scored Savannah Berjarano, giving the home team a comfortable 8-0 victory in five innings. Elsewhere, Jillian Taylor pounded a home run in her third-straight game, while Jalieen Mancha was incredibly efficient in a three-hit, 47-pitch shutout. With the win, NM State improved to 9-5 in CUSA play and 23-17 overall, taking sole possession of third place in the conference standings.

Stepping into the circle for the first time this weekend, Jalieen Mancha made short work of the Panthers in the first inning, retiring six of the first seven batters she faced. Jillian Taylor recorded the first hit of the afternoon, though would be stranded on third. The Panthers earned their first baserunner of the day in the top of the second, but nothing came of the opportunity.

Taking her first at-bat since playing hero in walk-off fashion, Riley Carly continued her hot streak, slapping a single through right field. No Aggies would come around to score in the frame, however.

The third inning provided the first action of note, as Jalieen Mancha recorded her first pair of strikeouts on the afternoon. In the home half of the inning, the Aggies exploded for four runs on three hits, helped by a quartet of errors by FIU. Carreon began the inning reaching base safely on an error, before advancing to third off a fielder’s choice that also allowed Spearman to reach safely. A third error of the inning scored Jessica Correno, giving the Aggies the first run of the day.

The next three Aggies all recorded hits, as Devin Elam knocked in a run with a double, Riley Carley landed a bunt single and Jayleen Burton continued her hot streak with a first-pitch RBI single. In the span of six pitches, the game went from scoreless to 3-0. Kayla Lunar added the final run of the inning on a sacrifice fly, tallying her 13th RBI of the season.

After another lightning-fast inning at the plate for FIU, NM State got right back to work in the bottom of the fourth. Jessica Carreone turned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game, and produced the first triple of her career. Jillian Taylor followed up her fellow senior with a two-run home run, increasing her hitting streak to six games. The center fielder has now homered in three consecutive games, tallying five hits and five RBIs over the span. Later in the inning, Devin Elam added another hit, before Riley Carley brought her home with a double, taking a 7-0 lead into the final frame.

After two balls to start the inning, three straight pitches went to Jessica Carreon at second base, as the senior quickly sat down the Panthers for the final time. kendra Levesque earned a pinch-hit single, and Savannah Bejarano entered to pinch run. The Aggie lineup turned toJessica Carreon, who laid down a perfect bunt to squeeze out a single. The throw was not only late, but off target, leaking into the outfield. The speedy Bejarano took her opportunity, rounding the bases with time to spare, ending the game at 8-0 in five innings.

