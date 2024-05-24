NMSU’s season ends after loss to WKU in CUSA Baseball Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State baseball team’s season came to an end after the Aggies fell 8-2 to Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Baseball Championships in Ruston, Louisiana on Thursday.

Final pic.twitter.com/gYec93eq8V — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) May 24, 2024

The Aggies and Hilltoppers were tied up at 1-1 until the bottom of the sixth. WKU put together a four-run sixth inning and the added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh to go up big and collect the 8-2 win in the elimination game.

New Mexico State goes 0-2 in its first ever appearance in the Conference USA Baseball Championships, losing to two-seeded Dallas Baptist in its tournament opener and then to three-seeded WKU on Thursday.

With the loss, New Mexico State ends the 2024 season — the first under the direction of head coach Jake Angier — with a 25-29 overall record.

The Aggies finished in seventh place in the Conference USA standings with a 10-14 league record.

